A security guard at the Colts-Texans game in Indianapolis got hurt on a special teams play when one of the gunners was pushed out of bounds and ran over him. Guards, of course, have their backs to the field of play and so it’s dangerous if they cannot brace for the impact.

The Texans were about to start the next drive when officials delayed the game for several minutes because the man remained down. He had to be taken off on a stretcher. We’ll update with news of his condition.