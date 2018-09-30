We Have A New Worst Roughing The Passer Call

Another week, another terrible roughing the passer penalty. Welcome to the new NFL!

On Sunday, Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key bumped fellow rookie Baker Mayfield and somehow drew a flag. There was minimal contact, Key was barely late, and while their helmets did touch it was slight contact, clearly not intentional and it wasn’t the initial point of contact.

Watch:

How do you call that? Key’s momentum took him in to Mayfield and he immediately tried to hold up. He didn’t wrap him up or take him to the ground. What was he supposed to do there?

Even Mayfield didn’t seem miffed by the hit, as he offered Key a fist-bump.

The NFL needs to figure this out. These ridiculous calls are making the game unwatchable.