PM Roundup: Alexandra Daddario; Pete Carroll Defends Earl Thomas; Ernie Johnson To Miss MLB Playoffs

Alex looking lovely: Alexandra Daddario looked phenomenal at the premiere of her new movie “Nomis” during the LA Film Festival over the weekend.

Carroll defends Thomas: Pete Carroll has come to the defense of Earl Thomas after the safety flipped off the Seahawks sideline on Sunday. Thomas had just suffered a broken leg, and Carroll thinks anyone criticizing him should cut the 29-year-old some slack.

Ernie to miss MLB playoffs: Ernie Johnson will miss the MLB postseason due to blot clots in both his legs. Johnson has been calling MLB games on TBS since 2010, but will not be able to keep up with the flight schedule due to the ailment.

There have already been 12 games when a QB passed for 400 yards this season. 400-yard passing games by season:

2018: 12 in 60 games

2008: 8 in 256 games

1998: 7 in 240 games

1988: 5 in 224 games

1978: 0 in 224 games — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 1, 2018

