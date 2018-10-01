Brett Kavanaugh and Chris Dudley Were Allegedly Teammates in a 1985 Bar Fight at Yale

Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh and former NBA’er Chris Dudley were reported last week to be drinking buddies when they were at Yale together. This week, as allegations into Kavanaugh’s past are being investigated by the FBI, the New York Times reports that a police report said the two were in a bar fight together during their junior year of college in 1985.

The incident, which occurred in September 1985 during Mr. Kavanaugh’s junior year, resulted in Mr. Kavanaugh and four other men being questioned by the New Haven Police Department. Mr. Kavanaugh was not arrested, but the police report stated that a 21-year-old man accused Mr. Kavanaugh of throwing ice on him “for some unknown reason.” A witness to the fight said that Chris Dudley, a Yale basketball player who was friends with Mr. Kavanaugh, then hit the man in the ear with a glass, according to the police report, which was obtained by The New York Times. The report said that the victim, Dom Cozzolino, “was bleeding from the right ear” and was later treated at a local hospital. A detective was notified of the incident at 1:20 a.m.

Dudley denied these allegations at the time and Kavanaugh reportedly declined to tell police whether he’d thrown ice at the victim or not. There has been no indication that there were ever arrests or charges stemming from the incident.

This ordinarily would fall into the case of nothingburger — who cares about a college bar fight over 30 years later? — except that it will call into question whether Kavanaugh has been truthful when he has said that he was not belligerent under the influence of alcohol. It goes without saying that this will be dissected from all angles on social media and cable news. Should be lovely.