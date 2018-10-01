VIDEO: Elias and Kevin Owens Troll Seattle With Supersonics Zing, Get Lustily Booed

Kevin Owens and Elias are facing John Cena and Bobby Lashley at WWE’s PPV in Australia this weekend (the show airs at 5 am ET on WWE Network which is uh not ideal), and Owens remarked that he and Elias are a likeminded team but that Cena and Lashley make sense. To this, Elias added, “It doesn’t make sense, you know, it’s like having a basketball team in Seattle.”

.@IAmEliasWWE said having a basketball team in Seattle doesn't make sense. The people of Seattle didn't like that ONE BIT. #Raw pic.twitter.com/JSLE0mE73N — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2018

Elias and Owens got LUSTILY booed by the Seattle crowd for the duration of their promo, which was like five more minutes. After the initial comment and letting the boos breathe, Renee Young made a great quip: “No respect for Detlef Shrempf.”