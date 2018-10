Ernie Johnson Jr. will not be a part of this season’s MLB postseason coverage on TBS. In a video he posted on his Instagram, Johnson revealed the doctors had discovered blood clots and advised him not to fly.

Andrew Marchand is reporting that Don Orsillo will be taking over for Johnson during the divisional series.

Johnson noted he is getting ready for basketball season, referring to the critically acclaimed NBA on TNT beginning on October 16.

Most importantly, best wishes to Ernie.