Roundup: Dress Up as an Influencer for Halloween; Matt Damon Very Funny as Brett Kavanaugh; & LeBron Starts Lakers Tenure with Loss

Madison Beer, singer + actress … be careful with Fortnite – predators are targeting kids through the video game … “Israeli student at Columbia says she’s being bullied by Palestinian group” … I’m shocked the Instagram founders had a feud with Facebook and have left the company … I laughed at the Jaguars going for two on the Jets up 17 with less than a minute left … neat photo of sunflowers at night under a cool sky … Gwyneth Paltrow got married … if you can stomach another Russia/Trump/election story, this is a doozy … dress up as an Influencer for Halloween: Just wear a sports bra and leggings …

Innovation is the biggest reason the NFL is so great in 2018. I discussed Baker Mayfield with Dan Orlovksy. Kevin Clark talks about how the NFL turned into the Big 12. Jay Glazer on how the 49ers think they can compete without Jimmy G. [Podcast]

The 3-0 Dolphins were trampled by the Patriots, 38-7, and it’s the worst loss of the Adam Gase era. [Miami Herald]

Mike Scioscia had a good run with the Angels, but his time there is over. [LA Times]

Joe Burrow, the new LSU QB, has turned an Ohio town purple and yellow. [NOLA.com]

Dwayne Haskins didn’t start great against Ohio State, but it’s how you finish. [Cleveland.com]

LeBron played 15 minutes in the Lakers’ preseason opener. LA lost to Denver, but nobody cares. [LA Daily News]

Come on, are you really surprised Cubs fans aren’t as geeked for the postseason as they used to be? Winning does that. [Tribune]

The LSU basketball player who was shot and killed was trying to break up a fight. [The Advocate]

Carson Wentz has a great offensive line, but has now fumbled in back-to-back weeks deep in his own end. This sack from Titans rookie Harold Landry, got Tennessee back into it.

Very cool video of lions rolling deep.

Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh was pretty funny.