Jemele Hill Joining The Atlantic

The Jemele Hill era at ESPN officially ended two weeks ago. Her 12-year tenure at the network included a fast and furious final chapter in which she found herself smack dab in the middle of a complicated political minefield, one the new ESPN would like nothing more than to avoid. There was no secret that her next role would embrace that world and now we have a destination for a second act.

Hill is joining The Atlantic, reports James Andrew Miller.

I'm very pleased to announce that the great @jemelehill is joining @TheAtlantic as a staff writer. She'll be covering the intersection of sports, race, politics, gender, and culture for us. Welcome, Jemele. — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) October 1, 2018

“So much has happened in the last year that I felt like this is as an appropriate time as ever to spread my wings in different ways that I hadn’t really thought of before, or that I knew were possible,” Hill told Miller. “I guess I was going through major FOMO—fear of missing out. There’s a wider playground that I can dabble in, and places where the discomfort is okay,” she says. I wasn’t going to be able to be happy with myself if I didn’t adhere to this calling that’s beckoning me right now.”

Hill, who is also narrating LeBron James’ Showtime series, has other irons in the fire. She’ll do a twice-weekly podcast and is shopping a scripted series with Gabrielle Union.

Though things at ESPN didn’t work out, it’s worth considering if Hill’s trajectory is aimed higher than it would have been had SC6 continued apace. Her visibility has expanded far beyond the walls of the sports world and she now has the freedom to diversify her curiosity portfolio.

[Hollywood Reporter]