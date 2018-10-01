USA Today Sports

Basketball

VIDEO: LaMelo Ball Slaps a Player on the Court, Ejected

During the JBA International Tour, Dzukija forward Mindaugas Susinskas appeared to say something to the biggest name on the court, LaMelo Ball. This then led to Ball slapping him across the face:

LaMelo was ejected.

LaVar?

Basketball

