VIDEO: LaMelo Ball Slaps a Player on the Court, Ejected

During the JBA International Tour, Dzukija forward Mindaugas Susinskas appeared to say something to the biggest name on the court, LaMelo Ball. This then led to Ball slapping him across the face:
LaMelo was ejected.
LaVar?
During the JBA International Tour, Dzukija forward Mindaugas Susinskas appeared to say something to the biggest name on the court, LaMelo Ball. This then led to Ball slapping him across the face:
LaMelo was ejected.
LaVar?
Alexandra Daddario, Pete Carroll defends Earl Thomas, Ernie Johnson to miss MLB playoffs and more.
Da coach didn’t hit da notes.
All Zeke. All the time.
Le’Veon Bell gave Earl Thomas a shoutout on Instagram after the Seahawks safety suffered a broken leg.
The next chapter.
Comments