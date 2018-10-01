The 10 Most Important Stats From Week 4 in the NFL

0: Amazingly, this was the second week in a row the Falcons had 0 turnovers and over 400 yards of total offense and 36+ points at home … and lost. The Falcons were 11-of-15 on 3rd down vs Cincinnati, had 495 yards of offense, averaged 7.5 yards per play, and they were 3-for-5 in the red zone … and still lost because their defense just can’t stop anybody. Since 1940, teams scoring 36+ points at home with 0 turnovers are 402-4, and the Falcons have two of those losses.

3: Turnovers by Josh Allen in an ugly 22-0 loss to the Packers. After Allen didn’t look terrible in Minnesota, he went back to the Midwest, was intercepted twice, fumbled once, and completed less than 50 percent of his passes (16-of-33). The Packers came into the game with six sacks; they sacked Allen seven times.

4: Consecutive games with a sack and forced fumble for Khalil Mack. The best pass rusher in the NFL now has five sacks; the team that traded him, Oakland, has five sacks.