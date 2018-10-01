The Legend of Patrick Mahomes Grows With 4th Quarter Comeback, Left-Handed Throw, 2nd and 30 Conversion

Patrick Mahomes came back to earth on Monday night, in the sense that he didn’t throw for four touchdown passes. But he still put on a show against the Broncos, in a game where he was under pressure all night and had to overcome lots of offensive penalties.

The Chiefs had not trailed this year, so the question was “what will Patrick Mahomes do in a high pressure situation?” Well, he came from 10 points down with two touchdown drives. The second drive featured this play on third down.

Reminder: Patrick Mahomes normally throws with his right hand.

Then, after two big penalties and facing a 2nd and 30, Mahomes completed a 23-yard pass downfield after again escaping the pass rush, then completed a third down conversion to get down in the red zone.

So on a night when Patrick Mahomes, who came into the game with 13 touchdown passes in three games, only threw for one, his legend only grew bigger, as the Chiefs’ biggest nemesis of a generation ago, John Elway, looked on.