The Chicago Cubs called in the big guns for Game 163 against the Milwaukee Brewers. When the division crown is on the line, you don’t trot out Billy Dec or Pat Fitzgerald or something. You bring in Mike Ditka, Hall of Fame football man and terrible singer.

Here’s a fan-shot video of his effort. You can’t hear everything, but it’s clear there were some timing issues.

And another clip:

To be fair, it may be an improvement over his unforgettable 1998 performance.