Deer Provides Excellent Lead-Blocking on Kickoff Return Touchdown

It was your typical Coupville-Kings game out on Washington’s Whidbey Island. Then an unexpected player emerged from the woods in a Field of Dreams situation and injected a jolt of energy into the building.

That player? A wild deer who happened to hustle onto the playing surface just in time to provide a significant distraction during Sean Toomey-Stout’s kickoff return touchdown.

Just as the coach — and Mother Nature — drew it up.

One has to feel for Toomey-Stout here. On one hand, he’s going viral online, which is of crucial importance to most teens. On the other, he got absolutely dusted by the deer here. College scouts are going to see the tape and go with the more agile, elusive, and speedy athlete. That’s just the way things go.