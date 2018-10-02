Guess Who Dez Bryant Wants To Play For Now (It's The Cowboys)

Since his release from the Dallas Cowboys in April, Dez Bryant has spent a fair bit of time criticizing former teammates, blasting the Cowboys organization and calling Jerry Jones “clueless.”

So it was surprising Tuesday to see Bryant on Twitter saying he’s ready to play again after getting treatment for some mental health problems, and would prefer to do so with the Dallas Cowboys.

I’ll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else https://t.co/IRUmDXMZa7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 2, 2018

By all appearances, Bryant is serious. He’s already turned down an offer from the Ravens and had a visit to Cleveland that came and went without a deal.

It’s just that because of some previous tweets about the Cowboys, it’s hard to take him seriously.

Here we go with that scapegoat shit.. i charged everything to the game and went the other way.. y’all know what the real problem is .. don’t put it on me with that bullshit.. garbage ass play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks.. 🛑 😂 https://t.co/YhG4cAPx6O — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

He’s not clueless.. Jerry was the only one who was clueless.. shit was a planned to get me out ask Travis and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee https://t.co/7BK9cEkW90 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Yea he suppose to been my brother .. we laughed talk about goals and stuff he sat right across from me in the locker room..never thought we had a problem.. I got cut.. he was the first to know.. I find out he was also behind it

Damn!! https://t.co/KgNfu9f2uU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Sean Lee is a linebacker for the Cowboys.

Whether or not Sean Lee is a snake would be an interesting topic, perhaps, for another day, but it seems Bryant may have some fence mending to do if he is to return to the Cowboys.