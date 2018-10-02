Guess Who Dez Bryant Wants To Play For Now (It's The Cowboys)

Since his release from the Dallas Cowboys in April, Dez Bryant has spent a fair bit of time criticizing former teammates, blasting the Cowboys organization and calling Jerry Jones “clueless.”
So it was surprising Tuesday to see Bryant on Twitter saying he’s ready to play again after getting treatment for some mental health problems, and would prefer to do so with the Dallas Cowboys.
By all appearances, Bryant is serious. He’s already turned down an offer from the Ravens and had a visit to Cleveland that came and went without a deal.
It’s just that because of some previous tweets about the Cowboys, it’s hard to take him seriously.
Sean Lee is a linebacker for the Cowboys.
Whether or not Sean Lee is a snake would be an interesting topic, perhaps, for another day, but it seems Bryant may have some fence mending to do if he is to return to the Cowboys.
Comments