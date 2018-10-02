Roundup: Former College Football Coach Accidentally Shot Himself; Social Media is Toxic For Athletes; & Shark Attack Near San Diego

Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2012, who dates Danny Amendola … ‘Manifest’ had a good rating for its premiere episode; I have it saved on the DVR … “Up to 70 cows could be missing after cattle truck crashes on interstate” … 11-foot shark attacks 13-year old boy diving for lobsters off the coast near San Diego … “Innovation Is on the Rise Worldwide. How Do You Measure It” … a car bomb went off in Allentown, Pennsylvania, killing three men … “Indonesia earthquake and tsunami: Dead buried in mass grave” … Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux on a date with actress from the new Spider-Man movie …

Oh look, a story about social media being out of control in the NBA. Hmmm. It’s almost like I was ahead of the curve in my Baker Mayfield comments … [Bleacher Report]

It sounds like former Alabama coach Mike DuBose shot himself on Monday. The reports of a hunting accident were incorrect. [WSFA]

Tom Brennan was at Yale back in the early 1980s when Brett Kavanaugh tried out for the basketball team. Brennan cut him. [Yahoo Sports]

Where are all the good young tennis players? “For the first time in the Open Era there is not a single male grand-slam champion under 30 years old.” [Telegraph]

Innovation is the biggest reason the NFL is so great in 2018. I discussed Baker Mayfield with Dan Orlovksy. Kevin Clark talks about how the NFL turned into the Big 12. Jay Glazer on how the 49ers think they can compete without Jimmy G. [Podcast]

Sorry to keep beating the drum for Dwayne Haskins being a 1st round QB in the 2019 draft, but his rise is well-chronicled here. [Yahoo Sports]

Not really sure why Philip Fulmer feels compelled to come out and defend the Vols. They’re rebuilding. They’re bad. It’s going to take a couple years. [AP]

With Von Miller all over him, Pat Mahomes threw a left handed pass to convert on 3rd down. Impressive.

So 87 points, overtime, over 1,000 yards of total offense, and six turnovers. Raiders and Browns was so fun.