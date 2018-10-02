Report: Burglary suspect has targeted celebs Yasiel Puig, Robert Woods, Rihanna, Christina Milian

A burglary suspect, 19-year-old Tyress Williams, has been targeting celebrities while being linked to break-ins at the homes of Robert Woods, Yasiel Puig, Rihanna and Christina Milian, according to TMZ.

When police pulled over Williams last Friday in connection with the burglary of Woods’ home, the officers found stolen items from the homes of Woods, Rihanna, Puig and Milian in Williams’ car.

The police also spotted Williams on a security camera at Puig’s home (video below). The suspect is seen kicking down Puig’s door and entering the home with another person while the house’s alarm sounds.

Puig has been the victim of four burglaries, including two in the last month. Milian’s house was burglarized twice in 4 days. It’s unclear if Williams was involved in more than one burglary of each house.

In Williams’ case, the D.A. will file charges on Tuesday.