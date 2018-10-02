Report: Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka Nearly Came to Blows After Ryder Cup

After getting stomped by the European team at the 2018 Ryder Cup in France, it appeared that all of the dirty laundry of the week had been aired by Patrick Reed. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

According to James Corrigan of the Telegraph, good buddies Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka nearly came to blows in the European team room on Sunday night after being invited in when the event had ended. This was confirmed on Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive” on Tuesday morning by Tim Rosaforte.

Johnson and Koepka were paired together in Saturday afternoon foursomes and lost 2&1 to Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose. Koepka halved his Sunday singles match against Paul Casey and DJ lost his to Ian Poulter.

A fight between the two is surprising considering they are not only workout partners, but also good friends. It’s also completely believable after receiving such a beat-down at the hands of team Europe.

It’s unclear what started the alleged incident, but per The Telegraph, Johnson’s fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, and a European team player’s wife were nearby, although that doesn’t exactly mean much. The Telegraph also reported that, according to an insider, the European player’s wife was, “clearly shocked and upset by the nastiness, which was very threatening.”

Also, according to French news outlet L’Equipe, the two had a dust-up on the flight from Atlanta to Paris prior to the tournament.

Golf Digest reached out to Koepka’s agent Blake Smith for comment and was told, “From what I gather I believe someone made this story up. Nothing to report on our end.”