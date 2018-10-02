Yasiel Puig Parties Extremely Hard, Predicts Dodgers Will Win World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies on Monday afternoon to clinch the National League West. They turned their locker room into a champagne- and beer-guzzling depot, in accordance with tradition. Yasiel Puig, human content machine and fun-loving guy, was at the forefront of the efforts.

The right fielder was truly a friend to media outlets seeking a good quote, and a good teammate to those seeking a good time.

If you want to see Yasiel Puig dance, just pour champagne in him. pic.twitter.com/RMpb67YHX6 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 2, 2018

At one point, he guaranteed the Dodgers would win World Series. Bold.

Now, many of us have woken up the next day and tried to piece everything together. But few have ever guaranteed a World Series crown in the haze of glory. Writing such a large check with one’s mouth must be a rush. Time will tell if it looks brilliant or cringeworthy.