5 NFL Players Who Aren't Getting Enough Credit For Their Team's Success

Who’s to thank for the success of the NFL’s top teams? There seems to be an obvious answer for most of the league’s prominent success stories. These five players, however, are the guys who aren’t getting the props they deserve.

Jared Goff, QB, Rams

He just won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, and I’d argue he’s still not getting enough credit. He’s tied with Phillip Rivers for the second best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the NFL (11:2). He’s tied with four quarterbacks for second most touchdowns. Goff is throwing for the second most yards per game.

He’s been an absolute stud. Meanwhile, his coach Sean McVay is getting praised for Goff’s success.

The argument is that Goff is a product of McVay’s schematic genius. And to some degree, that’s correct. But McVay isn’t out there dropping dimes to Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp. McVay didn’t throw this ball.

Or this one.

🗣 JARED GOFF IS OUT HERE DROPPING DIMES‼️@JaredGoff16 finds @brandincooks for the 47-yard TD! pic.twitter.com/5TeFf0YJzT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 28, 2018

Those receivers aren’t wide open. Goff threw them open. He delivered the ball to a perfect spot in a difficult situation. Goff is an MVP front-runner, not only because he’s in a great system but also because he’s turning into one of the NFL’s best signal-callers.