Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times

We’re past the FedExCup playoffs and the Ryder Cup and into the wrap-around portion of the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season now, and instead of looking at the Safeway Open this week, we’re going to stay on European soil.
While Phil Mickelson headed home to participate in the Safeway, because his management company runs the tournament, a few Ryder Cup participants headed over to St. Andrews, Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The tournament is spread out over three of the best courses in the world, the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Links, and Kingsbarn Golf Club. It is patterned in the same style that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am is in that players will play with amateurs.
Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, 2016 and 2017 winner Tyrrell Hatton, and 2015 winner Thorbjorn Olesen are all playing this week. Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, and Robert Karlsson, four of the vice captains for Ryder Cup teams, are also in the field.
Odds presented by Get More Sports
|Brooks Koepka
|+650
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1000
|Tony Finau
|+1300
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+1300
|Shane Lowry
|+2000
|Eddie Pepperell
|+2000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|Chris Wood
|+2400
|Branden Grace
|+2500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+2800
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Sunday
|7:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|Golf Channel
Click Here to See all the Tee Times
Comments