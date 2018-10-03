Golf USA Today Sports

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times

Golf

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times

We’re past the FedExCup playoffs and the Ryder Cup and into the wrap-around portion of the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season now, and instead of looking at the Safeway Open this week, we’re going to stay on European soil.

While Phil Mickelson headed home to participate in the Safeway, because his management company runs the tournament, a few Ryder Cup participants headed over to St. Andrews, Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The tournament is spread out over three of the best courses in the world, the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Links, and Kingsbarn Golf Club. It is patterned in the same style that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am is in that players will play with amateurs.

Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, 2016 and 2017 winner Tyrrell Hatton, and 2015 winner Thorbjorn Olesen are all playing this week. Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, and Robert Karlsson, four of the vice captains for Ryder Cup teams, are also in the field.

Odds presented by Get More Sports

Brooks Koepka +650
Tommy Fleetwood +1000
Tony Finau +1300
Tyrrell Hatton +1300
Shane Lowry +2000
Eddie Pepperell +2000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200
Chris Wood +2400
Branden Grace +2500
Louis Oosthuizen +2800

TV Schedule

Thursday 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Golf Channel
Friday 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Golf Channel
Sunday 7:30 AM – 12:30 PM Golf Channel

Click Here to See all the Tee Times

 

, , , , , , , Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home