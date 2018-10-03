Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times

We’re past the FedExCup playoffs and the Ryder Cup and into the wrap-around portion of the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season now, and instead of looking at the Safeway Open this week, we’re going to stay on European soil.

While Phil Mickelson headed home to participate in the Safeway, because his management company runs the tournament, a few Ryder Cup participants headed over to St. Andrews, Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The tournament is spread out over three of the best courses in the world, the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Links, and Kingsbarn Golf Club. It is patterned in the same style that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am is in that players will play with amateurs.

Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, 2016 and 2017 winner Tyrrell Hatton, and 2015 winner Thorbjorn Olesen are all playing this week. Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, and Robert Karlsson, four of the vice captains for Ryder Cup teams, are also in the field.

Odds presented by Get More Sports

Brooks Koepka +650 Tommy Fleetwood +1000 Tony Finau +1300 Tyrrell Hatton +1300 Shane Lowry +2000 Eddie Pepperell +2000 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200 Chris Wood +2400 Branden Grace +2500 Louis Oosthuizen +2800

