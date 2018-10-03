Roundup: Thor Works Out 20 Minutes a Day; Writers Ready for Their Closeup; & Bills a Smart Play Against the Titans?

Liz Turner, a model who was in my friend’s Yoga class Tuesday … unruly passenger on flight starts doing pull-ups, refuses to sit down … a 13-year old spent nearly three days in custody after an incident with a toy gun … awesome story about how in-demand reporters are to go on TV and talk about the President, and how quickly they’re having to get makeovers to be ready … can you make an Instagram account dedicated to packing your kids school lunches? Yes, you can … I don’t see why anyone would care if you picked your baby’s eye color … politics are the worst: “Hunter tries to link Democratic opponent to ‘radical Islamists’” … can this be the nail in the coffin of the Brett Kavanaugh story so we can all move on? …

A Georgia high school football player died last weekend after suffering a brain injury during a game. [AJC]

I talked about my struggles in Week 4 of the NFL, going 3-2 in the Supercontest and falling out of a tie for 1st place … into a tie for 3rd. Also, looking ahead to Week 5. [Coming Up Winners]

The NBA is going through a European Soccer moment: Stars demanding trades before their contracts are up. [WSJ]

Are we really supposed to believe that Thor works out for 20 minutes a day, six days a week? If that’s true, he also has to have a private chef so he never eats unhealthy. [Mens Health]

A Tennessee State football player is still hospitalized after a routine play Saturday against Vanderbilt. [Tennessean]

Innovation is the biggest reason the NFL is so great in 2018. I discussed Baker Mayfield with Dan Orlovksy. Kevin Clark talks about how the NFL turned into the Big 12. Jay Glazer on how the 49ers think they can compete without Jimmy G. [Podcast]

Brain hacking. It’s an oldie put a goodie. From 60 Minutes. Less social media is better.

The NBA season is close, but it’s tough to get excited about the preseason. So let’s go back to the most important quarter of the 2017-2018 season.