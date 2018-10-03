REPORT: 'Very Good Shot' Kevin Durant is a Knick This Summer

Yahoo! NBA Insider Chris Haynes said today on Undisputed there is a “very good” chance Kevin Durant joins the New York Knicks next summer:

"New York Knicks have a very good shot at luring KD away from the Bay Area. … The same allure that LeBron had towards the Los Angeles Lakers, just the building, the culture, is the same way I know that KD feels about the Knicks." — @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/04xDGmLA2k — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 3, 2018

Haynes noted the appeal of New York to Durant is similar to that of Los Angeles to LeBron James. This comes a day after Durant stated he would be honest about his impending free agency.

What makes this even more newsworthy, is that Haynes spent a large portion of the NBA season with the Golden State Warriors. He’s as close to the situation as anyone.

Here. We. Go.