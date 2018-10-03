REPORT: 'Very Good Shot' Kevin Durant is a Knick This Summer

Yahoo! NBA Insider Chris Haynes said today on Undisputed there is a “very good” chance Kevin Durant joins the New York Knicks next summer:
Haynes noted the appeal of New York to Durant is similar to that of Los Angeles to LeBron James. This comes a day after Durant stated he would be honest about his impending free agency.
What makes this even more newsworthy, is that Haynes spent a large portion of the NBA season with the Golden State Warriors. He’s as close to the situation as anyone.
Here. We. Go.
Comments