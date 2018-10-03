Matt Millen Leaving Big Ten Network Booth to Focus on Health

Lead Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen is stepping away from the booth for the remainder of the 2018 football season to focus on his health, the network announced Wednesday morning. Millen has been battling amyloidosis, a rare disease in which free protein attacks internal organs, since 2011.

“We’re in the fourth quarter of a big football game,” Millen told Sports Illustrated in May. “We’re down 13. Playing defense. It’s getting late.”

The 60-year-old joined BTN in 2015 and called the first few weeks of the season with Kevin Kugler.

“We will certainly miss seeing Matt this fall, but his health is the clear priority for everyone involved and we plan to support him in any way possible,” BTN VP of production Mark Hulsey said in a statement.