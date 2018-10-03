PM Roundup: Natalie Alyn Lind; Real Madrid Still Suffering Goal Drought; Justin Herbert Has NFL Scouts Drooling

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is positively shocked the Orioles fired Buck Showalter. Who saw that coming?
Natalie back and gifted: “The Gifted” began its second season last week and is getting solid reviews. That, of course, means 19-year-old rising star Natalie Alyn Lind is back on television.
Madrid in real trouble: Real Madrid has now gone 329 minutes without a goal, a trend that continued during Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League loss to CSKA Moscow. It’s the club’s longest goal drought since 2007.
Herbert creating buzz: Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has NFL scouts buzzing. The junior is already earning comparisons to Carson Wentz. He’s currently projected as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Mike Leach Once Created A Fake Play Script And Left It Where Texas Would Find It
The Plucky Brewers Might Have Killed Joe Maddon’s Time in Chicago
Jon Gruden Is Shocked By Khalil Mack’s Dominance
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 5: Tight End Trouble Leads to Opportunity With Vance McDonald, Cameron Brate
Kansas City is already falling in love with Patrick Mahomes
The NHL returns tonight, here are some predictions to get you ready
LeBron James turned things up a notch in his preseason home debut for the Lakers
After a really tough late season run, the Chicago Cubs were bounced early from the playoffs
