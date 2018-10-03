PM Roundup: Natalie Alyn Lind; Real Madrid Still Suffering Goal Drought; Justin Herbert Has NFL Scouts Drooling

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is positively shocked the Orioles fired Buck Showalter. Who saw that coming?

Natalie back and gifted: “The Gifted” began its second season last week and is getting solid reviews. That, of course, means 19-year-old rising star Natalie Alyn Lind is back on television.

Madrid in real trouble: Real Madrid has now gone 329 minutes without a goal, a trend that continued during Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League loss to CSKA Moscow. It’s the club’s longest goal drought since 2007.

Herbert creating buzz: Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has NFL scouts buzzing. The junior is already earning comparisons to Carson Wentz. He’s currently projected as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Tweet of the Day:

LeBron checking out the netting in his new home pic.twitter.com/SBVuQs6u0A — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 3, 2018

