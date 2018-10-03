Ranking the Superstar Quarterbacks Under 30; Next Brady vs. Manning?

The most exciting thing in the NFL this season has been the showcase of young quarterbacks the league has presented. While quarterbacks like Dak Prescott, Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Deshaun Watson have all had their periods of success in the past, they do not sit here today as superstar quarterbacks.

Here are the top 5 quarterbacks under 30 …

5. Jared Goff

In the midst of shredding defenses, Jared Goff remains criminally underrated due to the genius of Sean McVay. While McVay is certainly a factor, Goff has all the tools to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Goff is leading the NFL in passer rating this season and also leads in completion percentage and passing yards. Matt Ryan is an MVP winner and did enough to win a Super Bowl, and he is a poor man’s Jared Goff. Most importantly, the Rams have surrounded Goff with an embarrassment of choices enhancing his performance greatly. Goff may not make the most “wow” plays, or have the biggest arm on this list, but he projects as an eventual multi Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

How you do, Jeff Fisher?