Fantasy Football Trade Outlook: Rob Gronkowski and Other Buy Low and Sell High Candidates for Week 5

Trade talks always start to heat up in Week 5 of the fantasy football season, so now is the perfect time to strike up some conversations. Teams that have started hot in your league are always looking to improve, while teams that have stumbled out of the gates due to injuries or one of their high picks not performing are in desperation mode. After a month of football, we have a better idea of which players and offenses are producing and which are not. Fantasy football GMs never sleep though, especially if you want to win it all, because as Ricky Bobby famously said, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

No matter what place you are currently in, you can always get better. Here are the moves to help you get there:

Buy Low:

Rob Gronkowski (TE, New England Patriots):

I’m at least starting a conversation with every Gronk owner in every league that I’m in. Why? Because in seasons where he’s played at least 13 games, he’s never finished outside the top-three at the position. Gronk has been facing constant double teams, but look for that to change with the return of Julian Edelman tonight. More snaps for Josh Gordon will also help take attention off of Gronk. The tight end position is a shallow one, so having a huge advantage each week at TE can create some mismatches against your opponents on a weekly basis. His injury does not look serious, so he’s a premier bounce-back candidate. Here’s hoping to one more slow week (tonight), so you can pull a deal for him before he rolls starting next week.

Quincy Enunwa (WR, New York Jets):

Even with Sam Darnold and the Jets offense coming back down to Earth, Enunwa has been a constant. Enunwa has led the Jets in targets during each game this season. While most people consider Enunwa a WR3, his numbers tell a different story. He is amongst the league leaders at the position in three very important categories: Targets (37, 18th), Target Share (28%, 8th), and Red-Zone targets (6, 13th). Looking ahead, he also has some juicy matchups coming up vs. teams like the Colts, Vikings, Dolphins and Bills. Pry him away now.

Julio Jones (WR, Atlanta Falcons):

While Jones isn’t your typical “buy low” candidate, and you will need to get creative with your proposals, a ton of GMs have been frustrated by his output this season. 0 touchdowns by Jones have GMs cursing Atlanta’s Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian. And, after seeing Calvin Ridley score more touchdowns (6) than Jones the last 2 weeks than Jones has over the last two seasons, Jones owners are fuming. Yes, Calvin Ridley has been a monster, but a negative regression is coming. He has only played in 57% of the Falcons’ snaps in Week’s 2-4, and more importantly, has seen just 19% of the team targets. With the Falcons offense starting to hum, Jones’ touchdowns are coming. Matt Ryan and Co. have great matchups the next two weeks against Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, so this may be your last window to snag Jones.

Gio Bernard(RB, Cincinnati Bengals):

Bernard has played well the last two weeks as the Bengals lead-back, and most importantly, they definitely seem to trust him as a three-down back. With Joe Mixon coming back, and Bernard a little knicked up, most GMs are going to be selling Bernard, which is exactly the reason to go contrarian and pick him up for cheap. Look for an owners selling Bernard, especially the ones trying to plug-in bye week starters. The Bengals offense has been surprisingly refreshing, and Gio should still maintain value in PPR leagues. Another move could be to try to get him thrown in on a package deal you are putting together.