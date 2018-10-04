USA Today Sports

Ian Rapoport Talks Brady-Belichick, Rodgers-McCarthy, His Career, and More

Media Gossip/Musings

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport joins the Burack podcast!

Topics include:

  • The rift between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
  • Have the Packers given Aaron Rodgers the support he needs?
  • The latest on Le’Veon Bell and the market as a free agent.
  • What is the buzz around Patrick Mahomes?
  • How he developed sources.
  • How he maintains them.
  • The biggest challenges of his career.
  • What is next?
  • And more!

[Featured photo via NFL Network]

