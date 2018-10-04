Ian Rapoport Talks Brady-Belichick, Rodgers-McCarthy, His Career, and More

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport joins the Burack podcast!
Topics include:
- The rift between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
- Have the Packers given Aaron Rodgers the support he needs?
- The latest on Le’Veon Bell and the market as a free agent.
- What is the buzz around Patrick Mahomes?
- How he developed sources.
- How he maintains them.
- The biggest challenges of his career.
- What is next?
- And more!
