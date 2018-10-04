Khabib Nurmagomedov Walked Out Of UFC 229 Press Conference Because Conor McGregor Was Late

Khabib Nurmagomedov waited and waited for Conor McGregor to show up to the UFC 229 press conference and had finally had enough. After waiting for McGregor and answering questions for a solid 15 minutes, Khabib took his titled and walked out. Honestly, no one could blame him.

UFC president Dana White was on time, Khabib was on time and McGregor wasn’t. He wound up being about 30 minutes late.

Nurmagomedov was clearly annoyed at McGregor not showing it. It is also clear McGregor has gotten under the lightweight champion’s skin.

Here are some scenes from the walk out:

Conor McGregor is not at the scheduled press conference for UFC 229. Khabib Nurmagomedov is the only fighter on stage. pic.twitter.com/OBNzi7rQvo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2018

"I don't need [to] wait for nobody."

—Khabib Nurmagomedov opens the UFC 229 press conference without Conor McGregor there. pic.twitter.com/SU3FOFgb3T — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2018