NFL Against the Spread: Week 5 Value Bets

The public continues to take a pounding gambling on the NFL, though week four was slightly better than week five, thanks to big favorites like the Patriots, Jaguars, and Packers all covering. Thankfully, there’s a podcast that covers all of this.

Sports books have had a full month to make adjustments, and once again, we’re seeing a lot of tight lines.

Ravens -3 at Browns

Jaguars +3 at Chiefs

Tennessee -3 at Buffalo (but money has poured in on the Titans, and the line is up to 5)

Denver +1 at NYJ (now pick ’em)

Atlanta +4 at Pittsburgh (now down to 3)

Packers pick ’em at Detroit

Minnesota +3 at Philadelphia

Dallas +3.5 at Houston

On my podcast, Coming Up Winners, I bet against you, offer up picks on my Supercontest card (16-4, tied for 4th), and we discuss the Conor McGregor fight and MLB postseason.

