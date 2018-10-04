Roundup: Jimmy Kimmel Vegas Comedy Club, Mischa Barton on MTV Hills Reboot, USA Today Coaching Salaries

Kendall Jenner … Suge Knight’s son claims Tupac is alive and living in Malaysia … A review of the newest Apple watch … They tested the presidential mobile alert warning and everyone on social media had something to say about it … Gwen Stefani turned 49; she and Blake Shelton are still lovey-dovey … Study: dogs aren’t that smart (counterpoint: who cares, dogs are awesome) … Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson suspended 20 games by NHL for hit to head … A DC elementary school teacher was sexually assaulted at school, on camera, and the school placed her on unpaid leave … “Cheerleader allegedly brings pot brownies to school to win Homecoming votes” … The Wall Street Journal made their own cryptocurrency … Canoe portaging marathon in northern Minnesota …

Details on the comedy club Jimmy Kimmel is opening in Vegas [THR]

“My cell phone was running my life. So I tried my best to hack it into submission.” [GQ]

Damian Lillard could be in line for the super-max soon [Bleacher Report]

CBS exec Vinnie Favale, who appeared many times on Howard Stern, on leave after allegations of sexual and homophobic language in workplace [CNN]

Beto O’Rourke 1998 DWI arrest police report details [Houston Chronicle]

Mischa Barton (Marissa from The OC) will be part of an MTV Hills reboot [Variety]

Based on the table in this story, it appears as though the general population spends about 2.5x as much time on Reddit as Twitter [Next Web]

It’s that time of year: USA Today has updated its college coaching salaries list [USA Today]

Noah Syndergaard shaved the side of his head but kept his flowing blonde locks in the middle [TMZ]

Connie Chung writes letter to Christine Blasey Ford, detailing how she was sexually assaulted [Washington Post]

It’s an unconventional choice but RHCP – Californication is my favorite music video of all-time.

Quentin Tarantino reacting to Ben Affleck beating him out for a Golden Globe in 2013