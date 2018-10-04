PM Roundup: Torrie Wilson; Jalen Ramsey vs. Tyreek Hill; C.J. Fuller Dead At 22

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which liked game 163 but hates the one-game wild card.

Torrie with some inspiration: Torrie Wilson hasn’t been in the public eye much over the last few years but she has been absolutely tearing up Instagram. On Thursday she dished out some inspirational words.

Jalen goes after Tyreek: Jalen Ramsey has gone after a new target, as he says Tyreek Hill is more of a kick returner than a receiver.

Fuller dead at 22: Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has died at the age of 22 according to a statement from the university. No details have been released yet. Fuller was a member of the school’s 2016 national title team.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

In Defense of “Talk About,” The Two Dirtiest Words in Sports Reporting

Fantasy Football Week 5 Starter Rankings

Yankees Fan Wastes Expensive Beer in Jerkiest Way Possible

Don’t Look Now, But J.J. Watt Is Back

Around the Sports Internet:

Division II football player Marc Tarabocchia has been found dead of an apparent suicide

Lamar Odom was reportedly kidnapped after gambling away $10,000 in borrowed money

The latest from the college basketball corruption trial

Early evaluations for the quarterbacks from the 2018 NFL Draft

Song of the Day: