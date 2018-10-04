VIDEO: Yankees Fan Wastes Expensive Beer in Jerkiest Way Possible

New York slugged its way past Oakland last night in the Bronx. Any Athletics fan in attendance likely didn’t have the best time as the Yankees took an early lead and only added to it. This gentleman, in particular, was subject to ridiculous behavior.

The below clip appears to show a Yanks fan reacting to a home team home run by dousing an A’s supporter with beer, then chucking his cup at the man’s head.

I mean … why? Why do it in the first place and, perhaps more perplexing, why post it online? Sports make people do weird things.