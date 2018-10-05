Charly Caruso from WWE Joins ESPN

View this post on Instagram
Charly Arnolt…ESPN. WHAAAAAT!!! Been waiting my whole life to say those 4 letters! So yep, here I am—officially an ESPN employee! (No, I am NOT leaving WWE! That’s still my home and I am so happy there!) I’ll be doing a few things at ESPN from time to time for now, including SportsCenter updates and hosting the SportsCenter on Snapchat show. I’m still in disbelief. WWE + ESPN = KILLER COMBO! I am so incredible appreciative and fortunate for both of these wonderful opportunities! Check me out all day today and tomorrow doing SC updates! 😍🥇💯💪🏽 @espn @wwe . . . . #espn #sportscenter #sports #football #anchor #host #basketball #news #wwe #nyc #dreamcometrue #bucketlist #goals #lifeiscrazy
Charly Caruso, the WWE backstage interviewer whose real name is Charly Arnolt, announced on Instagram on Thursday that she is joining ESPN’s SportsCenter umbrella, doing updates and the Snapchat show. WWE notes that Charly will remain with them as well, so this is an additive move as opposed to her leaving WWE for her new gig.
At one point a few years ago, ESPN reportedly made an attempt to poach Renee Young from WWE. Since then, Young has ascended to the point where she is a regular commentator on the WWE Raw announce team.
