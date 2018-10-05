Charly Caruso from WWE Joins ESPN

Charly Caruso, the WWE backstage interviewer whose real name is Charly Arnolt, announced on Instagram on Thursday that she is joining ESPN’s SportsCenter umbrella, doing updates and the Snapchat show. WWE notes that Charly will remain with them as well, so this is an additive move as opposed to her leaving WWE for her new gig.

At one point a few years ago, ESPN reportedly made an attempt to poach Renee Young from WWE. Since then, Young has ascended to the point where she is a regular commentator on the WWE Raw announce team.