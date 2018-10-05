Mike Francesa Caller Wants to Know Where All the Bodies Are Buried

Mike Francesa, an aspiring app mogul and late Twitter adopter, is still talking sports and going at it semi-hard. That includes taking calls from the general public, which is a real mixed bag. Sometimes they know what they’re talking about it, sometimes it’s a prank, and sometimes a guy calls in asking about Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park under the belief it holds the actual bodies of past greats.
Francesa is a busy man and has no time for such nonsense. Not during the playoffs at least.
To be fair, I thought the exact same thing about the hallowed Yankee ground. The only difference is that I was six. It’s worth wondering how many have carried this foolish notion into adulthood.
