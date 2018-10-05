Roundup: Brett Kavanaugh Writes Op-Ed; Suge Knight Sentenced; Alex Trebek Bombed

FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh wraps up ahead of time … Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajowski detained while protesting … Sports betting coming to Pennsylvania … Is Joe Rogan interesting or insane or both … Aaron Rodgers enjoys playing Matt Stafford because it means wins …. NBA coaches taking on wrongful convictions … Alex Trebek moderated a gubernatorial debate, didn’t fully understand the job … Navy vet confesses to sending ricin to the president … Jerry Crasnick leaving ESPN … Michigan State wasn’t going to pay for Brian Bowen … Veteran New York Times sports columnist Dave Anderson dies … Kyrie Irving and the Celtics are engaged now … Extent of destruction in Indonesia is amazing … This guy knows funny and he says Big Mouth is very funny … Suge Knight gets 28 years in prison … Space Force drama … Sarah Hyland
Full season MLB All-Star teams are a spectacular idea. [Yahoo Sports]
How athletics departments around the country responded to Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad. [USA Today]
Kavanaugh wrote an op-ed, in which he said he was impartial and attempted to explain some of his more contentious moments last week. [Wall Street Journal]
Do they play the Tom Rinaldi music when he boards?
Tell me this isn’t what I think it is.
Bright Eyes — “First Day of My Life”
