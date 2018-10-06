4 DFS Stacks to Target in DraftKings or FanDuel Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season features six games that currently have over/ unders sitting at 47 points or higher, which makes for some juicy stacking opportunities. If you play DFS, whether it is cash games or GPPs, you need to start stacking your lineups since it is an important aspect of a winning strategy. I became a huge fan of the concept years ago and have won a lot of money because of it. Here are a few other factors I look for before finalizing my lineups:

Look for high totals (and team totals) when analyzing game spreads. Find favorable game scripts and exploit matchups in those particular games.

I’ve done the research for you, so it is time to jump on board:

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (-7), 44 over/ under

Cam Newton & Christian McCaffrey & Carolina Defense

Coming off the bye week as a big home favorite, and one of the highest implied team totals (25.8), this is the week to ride the Panthers. Newton and McCaffrey should be well-rested and ready to exploit a Giants defense ranked 29th vs. the run and 25th vs. the pass. This pairing has upside in either format, especially if CMC can get in the end zone through the air. Considering he already has seen 26 targets through only three games, a positive touchdown progression, especially on a catch, seems inevitable. CMC comes into this week averaging 23.26 DraftKings points, and now faces a Giants defense allowing 31.6 DraftKings points per game to running backs. He should be in all your lineups. Cam comes into this week averaging 26.5 DraftKings points per game, and his rushing upside makes him an excellent tourney option every week. Stacking those two together is a no-brainer this week. The Carolina D is also a solid option, as they will go up against a Giants offense that has been terrible to say the least, and is implied for a mediocre 18.75 points this weekend.

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3), 58 over, under

Ben Roethlisberger & James Conner & Juju Smith-Schuster

The highest O/U of the slate belongs to the Falcons/ Steelers game, so you know we had to get in on the action. Big Ben has a terrific matchup vs. a terrible Falcons pass defense (28th). Atlanta is giving up 28.5 DraftKings points per game to quarterbacks, and with them being so banged up on that side of the ball, look for that to continue. The Steelers also have the highest-slate implied total of 30 points, and we know Big Ben is much better at home, so he should be worth the high price tag. Stacking Ben with Conner will help get you some differentiated exposure. Conner faces off against the 30th ranked rush defense, and will be the workhorse on a team that is favored to win at home (perfect game script). More importantly, the Falcons are giving up 35.9 DraftKings points per game to running backs. Smith-Schuster offers a huge price discount at WR compared to Antonio Brown, without the drastic dip in production. He has racked up 49 targets through four games, only 4 shy of Brown’s 53. Don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this Steelers stack this weekend.