David Price Booed Mercilously by Boston Fans After Another Playoff Failure

David Price has put together a stellar Major League career. He’s a solid, top-of-the-rotations pitcher. Until October, when more often than not, he’s turned into a pumpkin. His teams were 0-9 in his postseason starts entering tonight’s Game 2 against the New York Yankees.

Price’s unfortunate trend of shrinking in the big moment continues. Red Sox fans’ worst fears were realized in the form of a 1.2 inning start. The left-hander surrendered solo homers to Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez before Andrew McCutheon singled in a run.

All told, Price recorded five outs before Alex Cora came out with a quick hook. The Fenway faithful did not hesitate to let their frustration known.

The ugly update for Price: 10 career playoff starts – 6.03 ERA. 12 starts vs. #Yankees since joining #RedSox – 7.95 ERA. 5 starts this yr v. NYY – 10.91 ERA. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 7, 2018

There’s plenty of baseball left, and the Red Sox have a potent lineup capable of coming back. But regardless what happens, it’s worth wondering if Price pitches again in this series and what the plan would be for the ALCS.

It’s safe to say the hometown crowd isn’t exactly brimming with confidence in his abilities right now.