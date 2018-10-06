Dicker the Kicker Boots Texas to Victory, Gus Johnson to 11

Cameron Dicker booted a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining as Texas withstood a feverish Oklahoma rally in the Red River Rivalry, 48-45. The Longhorns put up 45 points in the first three quarters before Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray spent the final 15 minutes working on his Heisman Trophy sizzle reel.

Gus Johnson, as he always does. put a little panache on the game-deciding kick, yelling “earthquake” for some reason before annointing Texas’ young hero “Dicker the Kicker.”

That will stick.