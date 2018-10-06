NCAAF USA Today Sports

How Many Iowa Fans Fainted When Kirk Ferentz Ran This Trick Play?

How Many Iowa Fans Fainted When Kirk Ferentz Ran This Trick Play?

NCAAF

How Many Iowa Fans Fainted When Kirk Ferentz Ran This Trick Play?

Kirk Ferentz, the long-tenured Iowa Hawkeyes coach, has been known for his conservative nature. In recent years, though, he’s loosed the tie up, grown his hair out, and embraced the gambler’s spirit. Still, nothing could prepare anyone for this marvelous trick play dialed up on 4th-and-goal against Minnesota.

T.J. Hockenson scored on a four-yard touchdown run. That’s what it says in the box score. But the box score can’t describe that ridiculous and beautiful formation.

People change, man. Maybe Iowa comes out and runs the Air Raid next week. Anything’s possible at this point.

, , , , , NCAAF

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home