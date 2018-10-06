How Many Iowa Fans Fainted When Kirk Ferentz Ran This Trick Play?

Kirk Ferentz, the long-tenured Iowa Hawkeyes coach, has been known for his conservative nature. In recent years, though, he’s loosed the tie up, grown his hair out, and embraced the gambler’s spirit. Still, nothing could prepare anyone for this marvelous trick play dialed up on 4th-and-goal against Minnesota.

The most new Kirk "New Kirk" play yet? Look at the down and distance, and the wild @HawkeyeFootball formation. #BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/OabRk7cKJL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 6, 2018

T.J. Hockenson scored on a four-yard touchdown run. That’s what it says in the box score. But the box score can’t describe that ridiculous and beautiful formation.

People change, man. Maybe Iowa comes out and runs the Air Raid next week. Anything’s possible at this point.