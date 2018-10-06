In a Mississippi Town Where Two Officers Were Recently Killed, A Haltime Show Depicting A Police Shooting Is Not Going Over Well

You will not be surprised to learn that a performance by a Mississippi pep band depicting police officers having guns pulled on them is not going over real well with the locals in a town where two police officers were just killed.

From the Clarion-Ledger:

A halftime performance in Brookhaven by the Forest Hill High School Band where students appear to draw fake guns on police officers has ignited an emotional response from the city where two police officers were killed in the line of duty last week.

Officers Zack Moak and James White were killed last week in Brookhaven, Miss., and their call numbers were painted on the Brookhaven football field this week in tribute.

This has to be the sickest thing imaginable. For Forest Hill High School to have the audacity to come to a school in a town that just 48 hours ago buried two officers is beyond words. Where their families, friends and coworkers could have been in attendance. This is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/eyjdsR2gv8 — Brandon Berry (@wp_berry1) October 6, 2018

Since the performance Friday night, Forest Hill has apologized to Brookhaven, but it wasn’t before this issue rose to the level of state government.

This is unacceptable in a civilized society. Someone should be held accountable. https://t.co/hq3hJnj4xA — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) October 6, 2018

