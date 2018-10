North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora took scouting to a new level Friday night, landing a helicopter at Charlotte Catholic High School on Friday night.

Good evening! Cougars are hosting the Carolina Coach who just flew in. Seems like Howell is available!?! pic.twitter.com/x514cTx0XC — CCHS Football (@Catholic_FB) October 5, 2018

The Charlotte Observer reported Fedora was in town to watch quarterback Sam Howell, the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2019, according to Rivals.

Howell is orally committed to Florida State, which is going to need to step up its aircraft came, and fast.