Ryan Lochte Involved in Florida Car Crash and Drunkenly Kicking in Hotel Door in California in Same Day

Yesterday, Olympic-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte had the police called on him for drunkenly kicking in his hotel room door at 3:45 a.m. in Orange County, California. No arrests were made in that incident, and later in the day at 9:45 pm, Lochte was disciplined for his involvement in a car crash that took place in Gainesville, Florida (after he had flown from California to Florida).

TMZ reports:

“according to the police report, Lochte was driving his Porsche to his home when he realized he was about to hit the car in front of him and slammed on his brakes at the last minute … to no avail. The driver of the car Lochte hit was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lochte was okay and cited for “careless driving.” There’s no mention of alcohol in the police report.”

Lochte’s attorney Jeff Ostrow stated: “Ryan has been battling alcohol addiction for many years and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him.” Adding Lochte needs and will seek professional help.