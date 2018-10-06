VIDEO: Tim Brando Gives Michigan State Premature Lead, Predicts Future

Michigan State slept through the first half against Northwestern and found themselves facing a 14-6 deficit. Mark Dantonio allowed the playbook to be opened up found a reverse. The Spartans ran it to perfection, with Felton Davis racing in for an easy 48-yard touchdown.

The score brought MSU within two points on the real scoreboard, and ahead in Tim Brando’s mind. A lead in the actual game was realized shortly after when the Spartans converted an interception into seven points. Possible clairvoyance at play here.