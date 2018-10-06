Vincent Goodwill Leaving NBC Sports Chicago for Yahoo NBA Beat

Vincent Goodwill is leaving NBC Sports Chicago for Yahoo Sports, The Big Lead has learned. Goodwill’s agent, Mark Lepselter of Maxx Talent, confirmed the news.

Goodwill has covered the Bulls for the NBC regional network since 2015, and before that he was on the Pistons beat for the Detroit News. At Yahoo, he will be covering the NBA from a national perspective, and be based in New York. He is a multi-platform talent, with the ability to write and do audio and video.

Goodwill is the first addition to the staff orbit of Chris Haynes, the insider who just joined Yahoo from ESPN as the new face of their NBA coverage. The site is in the process of seeking to re-arm its NBA reporter ranks after losing Adrian Wojnarowski and his Vertical writers Mike Schmitz, Jonathan Givony, Bobby Marks, and Nick DePaula to ESPN. Shams Charania also left recently to join The Athletic and Stadium, and the blogger Dan Devine left for The Ringer.

Look out for more additions to the Yahoo NBA staff curated by Haynes in the coming weeks. Furthermore, we are hearing that Yahoo Sports going to be beefing up its podcasting prowess going forward.

This story has been updated to reflect that Goodwill’s agent confirmed the news on the record after it was published.