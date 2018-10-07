USA Today Sports

13 of the most disgraceful moments in sports history

MMA

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

USATSI_11394160.jpg

Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov should have been content to celebrate his stirring victory over Conor McGregor in Las Vegas Saturday night. However, the undefeated UFC star went wild, climbing over the Octagon to get to Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis, a friend of the vanquished McGregor. Adding insult to defeat, members of Nurmagomedov’s team jumped into the Octagon, one of them sucker-punching McGregor. Nurmagomedov then decided to get into a screaming match with UFC president Dana White, turning a tremendous victory into another chapter of sports’ most shameful moments.

, , , , , , , , , , , Miscellany, MMA

