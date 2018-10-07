Chargers and Raiders Fans Brawl At StubHub Center

Oakland Raiders fans took over the StubHub Center on Sunday during their team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Some estimates had the crowd tilted 70 to 80 percent towards the Raiders. While Oakland didn’t show any fight on the field, the team’s fans showed it in the as fights broke out in the stands.

Check this one out:

Is this the “Fight for LA” we’ve heard so much about?

The Raiders did own the stands on the afternoon, far outnumbering those cheering for the Chargers in their home stadium. Here are some crowd shots from the game:

Chargers were booed and jeered as they took the field…Raiders out to heavy cheers. Welcome to the interim relocation bowl. pic.twitter.com/4z1umutvGw — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 7, 2018

You see more black than blue, and the white could go either way, but there’s more black than white too. 7:21 left in first quarter. pic.twitter.com/h5s3keLpkc — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) October 7, 2018