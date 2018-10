Chris Jones showed off his quickness by reading a Jacksonville screen play, stepping in front of it, and then putting a nifty move to get the score. Jones, who is no stranger to juking out of his shorts, left Blake Bortles reaching for air with a cutback move worthy of someone half his size.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Chiefs continue to roll and are taking it to the Jaguars, as Jones’ touchdown made it 20-0 in the first half.