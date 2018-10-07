Khabib Nurmagomedov Was a Classless Fool for His Post-Fight Actions, And Severely Hurt the UFC

After what may turn out to be the biggest UFC fight in history ended with Khabib Nurmagomedov forcing Conor McGregor to tap out, legit chaos broke out. Nurmagomedov pointed toward McGregor’s corner, jumped the cage, and went after Dillon Danis.
Soon after, an unidentified man jumped into the octagon and sucker punched McGregor.
Dana White told Nurmagomedov after the fight he would not put the belt on him due to how he expected the crowd to react.
Obviously, this is a major black eye for the UFC. As bad as this looks for the sport, it is nothing compared to what it will and should do for the reputation of Nurmagomedov.
This was completely classless, ignorant, and quite frankly, stupid on his part. If Nurmagomedov receives anything less than a massive fine and suspension, it will not do justice for his actions.
As for McGregor, he was never truly in the fight and did not look like the same fighter he was before his UFC hiatus.
This story is not over.
