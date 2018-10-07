Hue Jackson Signaled That There Were Two Seconds Left, Waved His Team Off Field After Overtime Game-Winning Field Goal

The (relatively) new NFL overtime rules can be tough. A field goal doesn’t win it on the first possession of overtime but can win it outright thereafter. You’ll also have to forgive Hue Jackson because the Cleveland Browns has not been in a position to win many games recently.

But after Greg Joseph’s field goal attempt tumbled through with two seconds left on the overtime game clock, Jackson went from celebration to worrying about that two seconds, holding up two fingers to signify the time remaining. He could later be seen waving people off the field as the Cleveland crowd and players were going crazy, celebrating the first win on a Sunday in two years.

Oh, Hue. Enjoy the victory. Cleveland is now 2-2-1 and in the middle of something, as long as the coach doesn’t get in the way.