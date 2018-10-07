NFL USA Today Sports

JJ Watt Flabbergasted By Phantom Roughing the Passer Call on Brother TJ Watt

TJ Watt was flagged for roughing the passer on Matt Ryan, and if it wasn’t the worst of these calls this season it was on the shortlist. His older brother JJ Watt expressed open confusion with the call:

On the bright side, TJ does have two sacks today.

